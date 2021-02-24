Wife, son of Stockton man suspected of killing a Bay Area man found safe

The suspect is accused of killing a Bay Area man and wounding a firefighter and a paramedic in two separate incidents.

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. — Authorities say the wife and 4-year-old son of a man suspected of killing a Bay Area man and wounding a firefighter and a paramedic in two separate incidents have been found safe.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says the mother and boy were located Tuesday, Feb. 23, but didn't provide other details. The boy's father, 26-year-old Darryon Williams, of Stockton, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of wounding a firefighter and a paramedic in a drive-by shooting in Antioch on Saturday, Feb. 20.

After Williams' arrest, authorities found Michael Iliff, 64, shot to death at a home in nearby Discovery Bay. Authorities suspect Williams in that killing.

