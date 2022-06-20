x
Stockton

Several cars burned after distribution center catches fire in Stockton

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Wilson Way in Stockton left several cars burned but no injuries Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officials described the blaze as a large structure fire at distribution center on North Wilson Way.

While firefighters have contained the fire, the Stockton Police Department has closed Wilson Way for the time being and are asking people to avoid the area.

Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan said crews are expected to be on scene for several more hours. The cause of the fire isn't known at this time.

