$2.6M Powerball ticket sold in Stockton

Since no one took home the Jackpot Saturday night, Monday's Powerball prize is now at $650 million.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A luck lottery player in Stockton is now a millionaire. According to the California Lottery, a Powerball ticket sold in Stockton matched five out of six numbers Saturday night, winning a prize of $2,680,384.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 4707 Quail Lakes Drive. The winning numbers are 24, 7, 32, 23 and 43, only missing the Powerball number 18.

While one person in Stockton might be more than $2.68 million richer, no one in the state won the full Powerball Jackpot Saturday. Monday's jackpot is now at an estimated $650 million.

Players in Monday's Powerball have until 7 p.m. on Monday to buy tickets.

