$200k Fantasy 5 Lotto ticket sold at Stockton gas station

STOCKTON, Calif. — One lottery ticket buyer in Stockton is more than $200,000 richer. According to the California Lottery, one of Friday's three winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold at the Miracle Mile Market on Harding Way.

The top prize, which all three ticket holders are eligible for, is $200,992. The other two tickets were sold in southern California.

The winning numbers from Friday are 6, 11, 14, 23 and 33.

To claim the prize, the winner has to bring the ticket and a completed claim form to a lottery district office. The winner has 180 days from Friday to claim their prize.

