Woman arrested for arson after escaping San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman was arrested twice in two days after allegedly setting fire to an RV and escaping custody in Stockton.

San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies say that on Feb. 24 Margarita Ceja was seen walking into an RV parked near the 1700 block of E. Mariposa Road, close to Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard in Stockton and setting it on fire before leaving.

Ceja ran away from deputies when they arrived and tried to speak to her. The deputies then arrested her, put handcuffs on her and put her in the back of a patrol car, according to a Facebook post.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says that Ceja got out of the locked patrol car and escaped while the deputies were investigating the RV fire. They still don't know how she managed to escape.

Two days later, someone saw Ceja around 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Farmington Road in Stockton and called the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office about her, knowing she was wanted for the RV fire.

When a deputy and his K9 partner tried to approach her, Ceja tried to run away from him, but the K9 partner, Maximus, took her to the ground and the deputy was able to arrest her, according to the sheriff's office.

Ceja apparently had cut the original handcuffs off her wrists and still had them in her possession when she was arrested the second time. She was booked in the San Joaquin County jail for arson, escape and resisting arrest.

