Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her.

The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the woman exited her car at the mailbox, a suspect pushed her to the ground from behind and stole her jewelry, according to police.

A second suspect attempted to get inside her car, but the victim was able to pull him away. One of the men also stole the woman's purse following what police described in a Facebook post as "a struggle."

The crime was captured on security cameras from nearby homes. Authorities released those photos Wednesday, more than four months after the assault and robbery.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a blue 2000-2004 BMW 3 Series with tinted windows and seven-spoke rims.

Those with information on the case or on the suspect's whereabouts are asked to call investigators at 209-937-7429.

