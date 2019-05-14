STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car after crashing into the back of a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle Sunday evening.

The sheriff's department says La Sheila Johnson crashed into the patrol car on Hospital Road and El Dorado Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Mother's Day. The crash caused the patrol car to hit one of the department's evidence cars. A technician was in the evidence car during the crash.

When a detective and deputy walked up to Johnson's car, they found an infant and toddler in the backseat. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Johnson is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily harm after deputies say she crashed into a patrol vehicle on Mother's Day.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe Johnson was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says everyone received medical treatment, but there are no specifics on who was injured and how badly.

Johnson was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail after she was said to be okay medically. Johnson faces charges for driving under the influence and causing bodily injury.

