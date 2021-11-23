Woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Stockton

The crash happened on the 2500 block of North California Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department opened an investigation into a deadly crash that claimed the life of one woman Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a reported crash that happened on the 2500 block of North California Street around 7:45 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles.

One driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver, also a woman, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither driver has been identified at this time.

No additional details have been released about the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: