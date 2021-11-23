x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Stockton

The crash happened on the 2500 block of North California Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department opened an investigation into a deadly crash that claimed the life of one woman Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a reported crash that happened on the 2500 block of North California Street around 7:45 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles.

One driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver, also a woman, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither driver has been identified at this time.

No additional details have been released about the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing.

   

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

Advocates protest Stockton plan to evict encampment for Thanksgiving 'Run Against Hunger'