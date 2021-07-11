Woman drowns after boat capsizes in San Joaquin River

Stockton police said that two people, a 60-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, were fishing on a small boat when it overturned on the river.

STOCKTON, Calif — A woman drowned after her boat capsized in the San Joaquin River early Sunday morning.

Stockton police said that they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. on July 11 about a welfare check for a woman believed to be a drowning victim on the San Joaquin River near Louis Park.

They said that two people, a 60-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, were fishing on a small boat when it overturned on the river. The woman was under water for several minutes before the man found her and brought her to shore.

Medical personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office boating units are investigating the cause of the boat to capsize.

