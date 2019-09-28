STOCKTON, Calif. — One woman is dead after drowning at Mormon Slough and Weber Street in Stockton on Friday.

Stockton police said the victim was dead at the scene after she was removed from the water. Police said she did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

Police said they couldn't find a witness who saw what happened during the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact (209) 937-8323 or (209) 946-0600.

