Woman killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 46-year-old woman was killed after being shot near downtown Stockton, police said Sunday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:03 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating the homicide and have released few details about the case.

During the investigation, police used a taser to help arrest a 31-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two officers.

The man was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

Officers have not released information about the shooter in the homicide.

