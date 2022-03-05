WWII veteran Major William "Bill" White dies at 106

Major William "Bill" White was born on July 31, 1915, in Long Beach, California. White was awarded several medals and honors including the Purple Heart

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton military community is mourning the loss of WWII Battle of Iwo Jima veteran Major William "Bill" White.

The Stockton Marine Corps Club posted a memorial post on Facebook Friday notifying the public of White's death.

"The Stockton Marine Corps Club regrets to inform you that our beloved WWII Battle of Iwo Jima hero Major William "Bill" White passed away this afternoon peacefully with his daughter Mary and granddaughter Leah by his side," the club wrote. "The Major lived a great life and though he was 106 years old he fought to be with us until the end."

According to a biography from the club, White was born on July 31, 1915, in Long Beach, California. His military career started in 1934 with boot camp in San Diego. Over the next decade or so he went through various training up until he went to Parker Ranch in Hawaii for preparations for the invasion of Iwo Jima.

"After days at sea he arrived at Iwo Jima on 19 Feb 1945 but did not go with the initial assault," the club wrote. "He went ashore after the first Flag was raised landing on the beach directly under Mt. Suribachi."

Read his full biography here.

According to the Stockton Marine Corps Club, White was awarded a number of medals and honors including the Purple Heart, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, China Service Medal, Armed Forces Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon.

"Semper Fidelis, Sir, and ‘Til Valhalla!" the club wrote.