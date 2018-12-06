Just a few years ago, Alyssa Marty's dream was to one day become a TV news reporter.

But, instead she has landed on her feet in Stockton, opening up two yoga studios in just more than a year.

"I'm real passionate about the gifts that yoga has given me, and the things in life that yoga has helped me through, that I moved back to Stockton...to give that to other people," said Marty.

Marty opened her first Shine Yoga studio in an old tax business building on El Dorado in Downtown Stockton in May 2017. The success there led her to open another studio on West March Lane in Stockton in March 2018.

Now, the 29-year-old who grew up in Lodi has 15 instructors, including herself, that teach 40 classes. She has 1,000 customers.

"I like to think of it as we're trying to lay the foundation down for the generations after us," Marty said.

Mat Ferdun-Wood and his husband, Tyler, own C. R. Porter Home Collection. Located in Lincoln Center in North Stockton, the Wood, 27, purchased the store in March 2018. It's full of high-end, eclectic furniture from boutique manufacturers.

Wood says it's the kind of furniture you might find in the Bay Area, but unique to Stockton. He's not surprised by the surge of young business owners.

"We are a really driven group that are just really excited to come in and see what we can do for our community," said Wood.

