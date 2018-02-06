The Stockton Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence gathered at Victory Park Saturday to raise awareness about the issue of fun violence.

Former Teachers who worked at Stockton’s Cleveland School during the 1989 attack, which killed five children and wounded 30 others, helped organize the event.

“It drives us completely,” said Judy Weldon, a retired Cleveland School teacher. “That is why we’re here.”

The former educators wore orange in hopes of raising awareness about gun violence, suicide, and youth violence.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs and Congressman Jerry McNerney attended the event, as the event is a part of the national wear orange weekend.

