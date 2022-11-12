Stormy weather causes chaos for Galt boy scout troop's Christmas tree fundraiser

For Boy Scout Troop 1119, their hopes of spreading Christmas cheer were nearly dashed by the weekend's winter storm.

GALT, Calif. — Mother Nature caused chaos for one boy scout troop after their Christmas tree fundraiser was nearly flipped on its head.

"This morning was a little bit of chaos. We actually didn't open yesterday; our two canopies were flipped over, bent. Over 50% of our trees were flipped over," said Paul Baker, scot master for Troop 1119.

So much water had collected in the lot that Baker described them as "lakes and rivers." However, the troop knew they had to get back to business.

"We have a lot of really good scouts here in our troop, so we got them started on the trees, getting the trees presentable for the customers. So, we've been busy all morning with customers coming through... the adults got to work on the canopies - taking them apart carefully and being careful for broken glass because we had lightbulbs on them," said Baker.

While he said the trees weren't damaged, Baker did send some some parents to buy a new canopy, an unexpected cost that'll eat into their fundraising.

Even though sales are better than last year, they're still hoping they pick up the pace.

"It's still a little slow for being two weeks out from the big day," said Baker.

Meanwhile, the winter weather over the weekend didn't keep families away from the big Chanukah Wonderland in Folsom. It kicks off the Jewish Chanukah season with the first night of Chanukah starting a week from now.

"I'd probably say the majority of people here aren't even Jewish," said Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum, of the Chabad Jewish Community Center.

Kids were able to build menorahs, get their faces painted, try authentic Israeli food.

"This type of context there's an amazing opportunity for people to gain an appreciation for Jewish people, Jewish ideas and Jewish values in a very welcoming way,' said Rabbi Grossbaum.

The event was hosted by the Chabad Jewish Community Center serving Folsom, El Dorado Hills and the surrounding region.

As for the boy scouts in Galt, Baker said they're a special needs troop, and they are raising money for summer camp. They'll be going out of state for that trip. Anyone interested in supporting the troop can checkout their tree fundraiser at 226 Market Street in Galt. They're open Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

