Elk Grove dog owner story reviewed by professional dog trainer

"I don't think Zeus needs to be euthanized, I think he needs help," said professional dog trainer Juan Portillo.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Faryal Kabir says Zeus, her 1-year-old German Shepherd, is set to be euthanized by the City after he bit a man — and weeks later an officer.

The city says she failed to follow a set of guidelines after they classified him as a 'dangerous animal' so they decided to take him away.

"Being a responsible dog owner means that you dedicate time to train your dog. The basic obedience — sit, down, stay, come, heel, go to your place," said Juan Portillo who owns JPK9 Academy.

Portillo reviewed body camera footage of the incident involving the officer being bitten.

"My first reaction was I see a dog that's kind of reactive to strangers, people that are not part of his pack. The other thing I saw was leash management needs improvement," said Portillo. "I think Zeus would be a great dog if he had proper management with the proper training."

Portillo says for high-drive working breeds like German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, owners should dedicate two to three hours of training each day.

The City of Elk Grove said in a statement "During the final inspection on July 15, 2022, the dog’s owner was unable to demonstrate full compliance with the dangerous animal regulations. She did not demonstrate that she owned a muzzle or short control leash for the dog, that the dangerous animal was enrolled in obedience training, or that she carried the required public liability insurance to protect the public from any harm caused by her dangerous animal."

Portillo said even though an owner might think their dog isn't dangerous to them, to other people outside of the home or in public the dog can pose a risk.

"As far as like a dog biting, growling, barking at other dogs, barking at people, not having leash manners, all that stuff I would say requires the help of a professional," said Portillo.

Kabir told ABC10 that a federal judge decided to extend the date to euthanize Zeus until next Wednesday so they can spend more time reviewing the case.

Portillo hopes he can have an opportunity to help Zeus.

"I don't think Zeus needs to be euthanized, I think he needs help. I know I would be able to help him out. That's not a question," said Portillo.

Watch more from ABC10: American River Parkway gets $25M revamp from Sacramento budget