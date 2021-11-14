A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said they are going to try and press charges based on photo evidence.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating a car meet-up that drew crowds in the hundreds Saturday night in the Kingstowne Towne Center.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said the first call came in around 11:45 p.m. and police responded to drivers driving dangerously and taking up the whole parking lot doing burnouts.

Video from Saturday night shows hundreds of cars in the packed shopping center parking lot with a large group of people gathered in the center of one lot watching cars do burnouts. There are also videos on social media that show drivers also blocking an intersection in order to do donuts.

About a half of a mile away from the Kingstowne Towne Center, Tim Nank said he and his wife heard the roar of engines.

“We saw the smoke rising in the air so we decided to get in the car and see what was going on over there," Nank said. "We were amazed to see the hundreds of kids and cars. It looked like something out of Fast and Furious of all these supped-up cars in the parking lot of Kingstowne Center.”

Police said they were able to get the group to disperse, but they continued to gather elsewhere. The department utilized its helicopter to assist with overhead coverage. In all, the spokesperson said it took 90 minutes, if not longer, to break the crowd up.

There were two minor crashes from vehicles leaving the area, but an FCPD spokesperson said there were no injuries.