Streets For People: What to know about Sacramento's Active Transportation Plan

Here's how the plan seeks to make city streets safer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working on making city streets safer in South and North Sacramento through Streets for People, an active transportation plan focused on multimodal accessibility and removing barriers to transportation.

The driving force behind the project is community feedback and Sacramento transportation planner Leslie Mancebo says residents can pinpoint problem areas and share what they'd like to see on their streets.

Mancebo says the plan focuses on communities in need of high levels of street and infrastructure investment.

"We really are focusing some of our engagement in North Sacramento, South Sacramento and the Fruitridge/Broadway area. We'll be doing additional engagement in those areas to make sure that those voices that aren't always heard are being heard in this effort," said Mancebo.

Twelve citywide workshops are being planned to gather more information from community members. A combination of feedback and crash data will form tangible transportation goals within these areas.

The idea is to make streets safer and more comfortable. This plan supports other city efforts, like Vision Zero, to prevent pedestrian and car crashes, as well as help achieve city climate goals by championing walking and biking.

If you want to get involved or know of an area you think needs attention, click here to find out more or join the mailing list.