'Keeping her memory alive' | Stretch of I-5 dedicated to fallen Officer Natalie Corona

ARBUCKLE, Calif. — "Natalie Corona Memorial Highway" was unveiled during a ceremony in the fallen Davis police officer's hometown of Arbuckle. Two signs would be visible from northbound and southbound lanes along a five mile stretch of I-5 through Arbuckle in Colusa County.

"It means there's going to be hundreds of thousands of people driving on I-5, southbound and northbound, that are going to see her name, and that are going to get curious hopefully and Google her name and, therefore, keeping her name alive and her name from being forgotten," said Natalie Corona's father, Jose Merced Corona.

Officer Corona's family, friends and fellow officers gathered at LaVanche Hursh Park on Thursday as Caltrans, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Sen. Jim Nielson uncovered one of the signs that would be placed on the interstate.

Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway sign unveiled today during a ceremony in the fallen officer’s hometown of Arbuckle, Colusa County. NB & SB signs are along 5-mile stretch of I-5 through Arbuckle. @CaltransHQ @AsmAguiarCurry @CASenatorJim @ChpWilliams pic.twitter.com/GgDsSUMslz — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 4, 2021

"We're just grateful that this day has come about," said Jose Merced Corona. "She touched a lot of hearts around this country. We're still getting correspondence from people she just touched, never knew her, but she just touched their hearts."

Officer Corona's memory had been well-preserved in Arbuckle. A giant mural of her was visible as people made their way into town, along with blue ribbons that were wrapped around trees.

The unveiling took place nearly three years after the Davis police officer was killed in the line of duty on January 10, 2019, when a man approached her and started shooting while she was responding to a traffic accident. After a standoff, police said the man shot himself.