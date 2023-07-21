Crews battle large structure fire in Marysville

The fire started at the Glacier Ice Company building on 9th and B streets Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in Marysville, according to Marysville Fire Department.

The fire started at the Glacier Ice Company building on 9th and B streets Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Marysville firefighters are now accompanied by Loma Rica Cal Fire Station 61 firefighters to put the fire out.

The fire knocked power out to over a thousand people in the area as temperatures reached triple digits. A cooling center was opened at the New Beginnings Wesleyan Church at 616 C St for those who need relief from the heat.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Loma Rica CalFire Station 61 assisting Marysville with a commercial structure fire at Glacier Ice Company at 106 9th Street. Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Friday, July 21, 2023