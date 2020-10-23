Stryker the seal at the Aquarium of Niagara predicts a 'cold' winter

Stryker was given two options written on his toys, "cold" and "frigid".

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Western New York received its first winter weather prediction Friday morning, but it wasn't from Storm Team 2.

This one is coming from "Stryker" the harbor seal at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Stryker was given two options written on his toys, they were "cold" and "frigid" in predicting the outcome of the upcoming winter weather.

Stryker the seal went with "cold."

The seals at the aquarium know a little bit about winters in Western New York since they spend the season in their outdoor habitat.