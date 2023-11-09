Student found with gun at Modesto high school

School district officials say the student previously made a threatening statement about another student

MODESTO, Calif. — A student is in the custody of Modesto police after allegedly making threats and bringing a gun to Elliot High School.

According to a Modesto City Schools spokesperson, a staff member said a student made a threatening statement about another student, which was then reported to school safety officers.

Officials said officers found an unloaded gun and loaded magazine in the student's backpack after a search Monday morning.

The Modesto Police Department was called and police took the student into custody. Officials said all students and staff are safe.

