Student found with gun at Modesto high school

MODESTO, Calif. — A student is in the custody of Modesto police after allegedly making threats and bringing a gun to Elliot High School.
According to a Modesto City Schools spokesperson, a staff member said a student made a threatening statement about another student, which was then reported to school safety officers.
Officials said officers found an unloaded gun and loaded magazine in the student's backpack after a search Monday morning.
The Modesto Police Department was called and police took the student into custody. Officials said all students and staff are safe.
