Millswood Middle School student found with airsoft gun in backpack

Staff and students were in no danger, according to the district.

LODI, Calif. — A Millswood Middle School student was found with an airsoft gun in their backpack on campus Tuesday, according to the Lodi Unified School District.

School officials reportedly worked with the School Resource Officer during the incident. At no time were any staff or students in danger, according to the district.

Students and staff are encouraged to report any safety concerns to school officials or law enforcement.

