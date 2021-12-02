Marysville High School student in custody after bringing gun to school

The school quickly went on lockdown, which lifted about an hour after initiated.

A student from Marysville High School was taken into police custody after bringing a gun to school Thursday.

According to a press release from the Marysville Police Department, police received a call around 8:30 a.m. following reports from school staff of a student with a gun on campus.

The school quickly went on lockdown, which lifted about an hour after initiated.

Upon arrival, police were able to identify and locate the student and remove them from campus. Police also took possession of the gun.

No charges have been announced by police.

