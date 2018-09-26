SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An article in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday stated that Sacramento is the fifth deadliest city for bicyclist deaths among the 50 largest metro areas based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The article also stated that bicyclist deaths are rising as the popularity of bike sharing programs have increased.

Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates say that nearly half of the fatalities happen in South Sacramento, south of Broadway and west of Power Inn Road. They say the area is the “eye of a perfect storm” since it’s crossed with high-speed arterial boulevards with streets built as state highways.

The City of Sacramento has made some road improvements for bicycle safety through its Vision Zero program.

