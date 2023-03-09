Submerged tugboat leaking fuel in Delta Waterway, sheriff's office says

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are out there now trying to contain the spill

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Several agencies are near the Empire Tract area of the Delta Waterway Monday morning because of a submerged tugboat.

According to a news release from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the tugboat is leaking diesel and oil into the water near Herman and Helen’s Marina.

The sheriff’s office Boating Safety Unit and ground units are now trying to contain the spill.

People are asked to avoid the area and proceed with caution if they are near the spill.

