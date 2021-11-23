Sugar Bowl Resort delays opening indefinitely over dry weather

Because conditions are forecasted to be more mild and dry in the weeks ahead, the ski resort announced it plans to delay the start of winter season.

NORDEN, Calif. — The Sugar Bowl Resort just outside Soda Springs announced on Monday it will not open for its planned Friday season kick off.

Dry and mild weather conditions forecasted for the next few weeks put a damper on the expectations of skiers, sled riders and snowboarders alike eager to get their winter snow season started.

No new date has been set for the 2021/22 ski and snowboarding season opening, but representatives of the Sugar Bowl Resort say they will post an update on their social media pages as soon as conditions freeze up.

Winter hasn’t quite arrived in Tahoe yet. With the forecast calling for more mild and dry weather this week, we are... Posted by Sugar Bowl Resort on Monday, November 22, 2021

Snow fans curious about the ongoing weather conditions at the ski resort can watch the web cameras positioned around the property.

Earlier, Heavenly and Northstar resorts announced they would not be open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and also did not have rescheduled openings. There had been high expectations when storms delivered enough snow to allow three other Sierra Nevada resorts to open early at the end of October.

