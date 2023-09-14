Elk Grove's Sugar Coated Cupcakes wins Sacramento Kings 'Capitalize: Food' competition

The mother-daughter owned business will now be featured throughout the 2023-24 NBA season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sugar Coated Cupcakes in Elk Grove was named the winner of the inaugural “Capitalize: Food” competition.

That means the business will now have its brand featured at Golden 1 Center during the 2023-24 NBA season and be showcased during the Kings 2023 Media Food Tasting in October.

“We are tremendously honored to be selected as the Sacramento Kings 2023 Capitalize winner,” said Sugar Coated Cupcakes Co-Founder and Owner LaQueanya Henry. “My daughter and I are excited to bring our passion for cupcakes and local ingredients to Golden 1 Center.”

According to the Sugar Coated Cupcakes website, the business is a mobile cupcakery with cupcakes and macarons. They also offer gluten-free and vegan options.

The competition opened on Aug. 1 with a submission process, and the entry pool was narrowed down through interviews, coaching and mentorship opportunities.

The remaining contestants presented pitches and food concepts to a judging panel on Sept 6. and then the four finalists participated in a cook-off in the Golden 1 Center kitchen Thursday.

“The inaugural competition saw a diverse array of applicants, showcasing innovative food entrepreneurs from the region who are committed to sourcing local ingredients, consistent with our food program. We look forward to bringing this mother-daughter-owned brand to Golden 1 Center,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart.

