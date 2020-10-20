3 minors hit by vehicle in Suisun City, firefighters say

Suisun City firefighters said they were treating the minors while police investigate the incident.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Suisun City after three minors were hit by a vehicle, officials said.

In a social media post, Suisun City Firefighters send they responded to an incident where a vehicle hit three people, who they only identified as "juvenile pedestrians."

The crash happened at Pintail Drive and Sunset Avenue. The minors are being treated, but no information was given about their injuries.

ABC10 sent an inquiry to Suisun City Police Department about the incident, but the message was not immediately returned.

Police have temporarily closed southbound Sunset and eastbound Pintail due to the incident.

