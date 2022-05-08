The crash happened near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento.

Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.

Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department were also sent out to the scene and declared an adult man and woman dead, Sacramento Police say. The woman who died in the crash was said to be the passenger of the car.

Two occupants of the other car involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital for injuries described by police as "non-life-threatening."

According to investigators, no arrests have been made in the case and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

