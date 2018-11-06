Tap here if viewing on the ABC10 app.

1. Sacramento restaurant donating bar tips to suicide prevention following Anthony Bourdain death

In response to Anthony Bourdain's death, a Sacramento restaurant is donating its bar tips to suicide prevention.

2. Community, social media help Roseville girl battling Leukemia meet Adam Levine

A dream came true for a Roseville girl battling cancer thanks to the power of social media and the community coming together to help her meet Adam Levine at the Golden 1 Center.

3. Dozens of families attend first-of-its-kind missing persons event in Sacramento

Dozens of families from across the state attended the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, ‘Missing in California’ event Saturday.

4. Pride festivities draw thousands to Sacramento: 'We've come a long way'

A sea of rainbow-colored flags, outfits, and signs covered the streets of downtown Sacramento Sunday as thousands celebrated Sac Pride.

5. Stockton Animal Shelter looks to keep status quo when its SF SPCA partnership ends

Stockton Animal Shelter's manager says the live release rate dramatically improved from 32 percent to 82 percent in the five years under the SF SPCA partnership.

6. Sacramento County subsidizing tow costs to help with removal of RVs

Sacramento County leaders have approved another $100,000 to help subsidize the rising cost to pick up, store and junk recreational vehicles.

7. Sacramento Kings Dancers looking for Stockton Kings Dancers at upcoming auditions

The Sacramento Kings Dancers are searching for members for the 2018-2019 team, but with the addition of the Kings G-League affiliate in Stockton, there will be opportunities for those auditioning to become members of the new Stockton Kings Dancers.

8. Local activist urged people to vote when he legally cannot

Primary elections are notorious for having low voter turnout because many people wait for the general election in November. However, one local activist was hoping for a change.

