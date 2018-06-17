Tap here if viewing on the ABC10 app.

1. What's Working: Sacramento PD welcomes 'change agents'

Did you know the Sacramento Police Department turns to a higher power to try and bridge the gap of mistrust in underserved areas?

2. R Street block party celebrates revitalization of corridor

Thousands attended the grand reopening of the R Street corridor on Saturday, June 16. The City of Sacramento event celebrated the completion of a two-year long streetscape improvement project which brought enhanced streets, widened sidewalks, and updated light to the historical corridor.

3. Ripon "Toy Man" creates handmade toys for local children

It’s not Christmas and it’s not a birthday celebration, but every day presents are handed out in the small town of Ripon.

4. Actor, director Joey Travolta brings film camp to Stockton's special needs students

For 13 years, Joey Travolta has run his Summer Inclusion Film Camp. This is the first time he has held it in Stockton. 50 students, ages 18-22 with the Stockton Unified School District's Young Adult Program attend the camp for two weeks.

5. Hey charities, the Kings are looking for you!

Charities, listen up. The Sacramento Kings want to help you out. It's all a part of their Do Good Summit. The Kings Foundation is looking for non-profits to connect with, aiming to help give back in any way they can.

6. Community raised more than $12,000 for Manteca father whose daughters died in crash

The Manteca community came together to raise money to help a father who lost his daughters and girlfriend after they were killed in a car crash last month.

7. Now is the time to get your fresh lavender as harvest season hits

There is a familiar smell making its way down Cache Creek and it's wafting through the Capay Valley and the little town of Rumsey.

8. 40 California DMVs now offering Saturday hours

If Saturday is the best day for you to head to the DMV, then you'll soon be in luck.

