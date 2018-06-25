Tap here if viewing on the ABC10 app.

1. Chris Pratt surprises law enforcement families at Vacaville movie theater

Chris Pratt, star of the new movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", surprised Solano County sheriff officers, their families and residents at a charity event at the Vacaville Brenden Theater.

2. YouTube couple touring all 50 states, burying “treasure” to inspire others

Imagine quitting your day job to explore and travel the world!

3. Psychologists read children's book on police shootings in Stephon Clark's neighborhood

A pair of psychologists from Atlanta read their new book, that tackles topics like police shootings and racial injustice, to students in the Meadowview neighborhood.

4. How families stayed safe while beating the heat at American River

The triple-digit temperatures brought many Sacramento families out to the American River Saturday, but safety was on the top of minds for many parents.

5. From Homeless to Business Owner: How one Sacramento man is inspiring others

At 23-years-old, Blake Kidwell found himself homeless on the streets of Sacramento. After nine months, Kidwell said he had to do something.

6. Nevada City brewfest celebrates sprouting beer culture

In historic Nevada City, more than 100 people attended the first annual brewfest.

7. Ghost Bike memorials in Stockton remember those hit, killed on bikes

After stumbling upon a book describing the national program called "Ghost Bikes," a local deacon decided to create the first one in Stockton to remember those killed on a bike.

