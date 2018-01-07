1. Bradshaw Animal Shelter turning to unique ways to house animals despite being over capacity

"This is a first, actually. That's how unique it is. We've never had this many dogs at one time."

2. From Barre To Craft Brews, check out the 5 newest businesses to debut in Sacramento

Itching to get out and explore the newest businesses to open in Sacramento? From a fitness studio to two taco trucks to a nail salon, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to land around town.

3. How one man is using an amphibious vehicle to enjoy Sacramento summer

The Amphicar is a one-of-a-kind vehicle, but there is one potential problem that's always on owner "Wild" Bill Hill's mind.

4. Volunteers help save animals left behind in Pawnee Fire

Some of the animals they check on include horses, chickens, ducks, cats, and dogs.

5. Coffee, congee and comedy: check out 3 new businesses making their mark in Land Park

From a new outpost of a local coffee roastery to a dim sum restaurant, read on to see the freshest businesses to open in this area of Sacramento.

6. They called her 'mom' for 4 years. Now it's official

Every time Christopher, 10, and Chasity Bergeron-Martin, 13, had to go to a different foster home, all they wanted was to come back to Frances Martin’s house.

7. Former President Bush gets a service dog named 'Sully'

The 94-year-old and his new companion named "Sully" got acquainted Monday at the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine. The two hit it off.

8. Family surprised with long lost dog

Macho's family searched for their dog after he went missing, but always came up empty handed, until last week.

