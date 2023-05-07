'Sunset Sips' promo offers discounted drinks at downtown Sacramento bars, restaurants

It runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of August

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ‘Sunset Sips’ is back in downtown Sacramento, which means discounted alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants every Wednesday afternoon through the end of August.

It runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday from now until August 30. You can get beer, wine or a cocktail for as low as $5 and up to $9.

The following locations are participating:

Fizz Champagne Bar

Tiger Restaurant

Juju Kitchen & Cocktails (closed the week of July 3 but will be open next week)

Grange Restaurant & Bar

Foundation Restaurant and Bar

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

The Delta Bar and Grill Restaurant

Rio City Café

Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Frank Fat’s

La Cosecha

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Loyal Legion Beer Hall

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Darling Aviary

Capitol Garage

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Maydoon

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

Our Place Event Space and Kitchen

Vine+Grain

Trophy Club

The 7th Street Standard

Revival

Click here for details on how your can business apply for 'Sunset Sips'.