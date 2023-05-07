'Sunset Sips' promo offers discounted drinks at downtown Sacramento bars, restaurants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ‘Sunset Sips’ is back in downtown Sacramento, which means discounted alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants every Wednesday afternoon through the end of August.
It runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday from now until August 30. You can get beer, wine or a cocktail for as low as $5 and up to $9.
The following locations are participating:
- Fizz Champagne Bar
- Tiger Restaurant
- Juju Kitchen & Cocktails (closed the week of July 3 but will be open next week)
- Grange Restaurant & Bar
- Foundation Restaurant and Bar
- Tequila Museo Mayahuel
- The Delta Bar and Grill Restaurant
- Rio City Café
- Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Frank Fat’s
- La Cosecha
- Ella Dining Room & Bar
- Loyal Legion Beer Hall
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- Darling Aviary
- Capitol Garage
- Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
- Maydoon
- Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
- Our Place Event Space and Kitchen
- Vine+Grain
- Trophy Club
- The 7th Street Standard
- Revival
Click here for details on how your can business apply for 'Sunset Sips'.
