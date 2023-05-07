x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Sunset Sips' promo offers discounted drinks at downtown Sacramento bars, restaurants

It runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of August

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ‘Sunset Sips’ is back in downtown Sacramento, which means discounted alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants every Wednesday afternoon through the end of August.

It runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday from now until August 30. You can get beer, wine or a cocktail for as low as $5 and up to $9.

The following locations are participating:

  • Fizz Champagne Bar
  • Tiger Restaurant
  • Juju Kitchen & Cocktails (closed the week of July 3 but will be open next week)
  • Grange Restaurant & Bar
  • Foundation Restaurant and Bar
  • Tequila Museo Mayahuel
  • The Delta Bar and Grill Restaurant
  • Rio City Café
  • Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
  • Frank Fat’s
  • La Cosecha
  • Ella Dining Room & Bar
  • Loyal Legion Beer Hall
  • Dawson’s Steakhouse
  • Darling Aviary
  • Capitol Garage
  • Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
  • Maydoon
  • Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
  • Our Place Event Space and Kitchen
  • Vine+Grain
  • Trophy Club
  • The 7th Street Standard
  • Revival

Click here for details on how your can business apply for 'Sunset Sips'.

WATCH MORE: 4th of July at Elk Grove's Salute to the Red, White and Blue | Mark recaps the night

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out