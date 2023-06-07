Where to beat the heat this summer in Roseville

There are several options to cool off in Roseville including public pools, Sunplash and spray grounds.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a temperate June, triple digits are heading to Northern California for July. There are several options to cool off in Roseville including swimming pools, a water park and spray grounds.

Here are some places to beat the heat in Roseville.

Swimming Pools

Two of the three Roseville pools are open this year. Mike Shellito Indoor Pool is closed for resurfacing with an estimated reopening near the end of August.

Roseville Aquatics Complex

The Roseville Aquatics Complex is open for recreational swimming Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Some of the group fitness classes held often at Mike Shellito have been moved to the complex due to the renovation. General admission for ages 2+ is $7. Kids under 2 years old are free with adult admission. See the full schedule HERE. The Roseville Aquatics Complex is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.

Johnson Pool

Johnson Pool is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. for recreational swimming. It is open Wednesday and Friday for family night from 7:15-8:45 p.m. General admission for ages 2+ is $2. Kids ages 2 and under are free with adult admission. Family night is free. Johnson Pool is located at 100 D Street.

Sunsplash

The waterpark at Golfland Sunplash in Roseville is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. General admission Monday through Thursday is $53.99 and from Friday through Sunday, it's $56.99. There are also discounted tickets for Nite Slides and admissions prices for toddlers, juniors and seniors.

Golfland Sunsplash includes other attractions like an arcade, bumper cars, Fastcar Raceway, miniature golf and lazer tag. Golfland Sunsplash is located at 1893 Taylor Road.

Spray Grounds

Roseville has spray grounds at Vernon Street Town Square, Crabb Park and Luken Park. While hours are subject to change due to special events or maintenance, here are the scheduled hours through the summer months.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Labor Day to September 30

