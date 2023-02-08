Sunthawon Savon arrested, identified as man accused of shooting Stockton police sergeant

Court records show he was previously accused of various firearms charges earlier this year

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man suspected of shooting a Stockton police sergeant during a carjacking investigation early Wednesday morning is in custody, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Sunthawon 'Benny' Savon, 20, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, possessing a stolen vehicle, fleeing a peace officer, carjacking and attempted murder.

Court records show Savon was previously charged with allegedly manufacturing, selling and/or possessing a "Multiburst Trigger Activator" and illegally possessing an assault weapon in January.

The most recent charges stem from a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when police were investigating a carjacking and found a vehicle matching the description. A chase began and eventually a person ran away from the car.

The sergeant chasing the person was shot in the chest and shoulder, and was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Police say the 69-year-old carjacking victim was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

