San Diego County Supervisors support eliminating offshore oil drilling

Board passed the measure 5-0.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday with an 5-0 vote passed policy #18 authored by Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s for the county to support Congressman Mike Levin’s American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act.

"Our beaches and bays are central to who we are as a community. Our county over the last couple of years has made more investments in water testing and monitoring to keep San Diego beaches and waterways safe for you and your family. But the devastation caused by oil spills can take things to a different level of response and clean-up, and it’s time we eliminate offshore oil drilling," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

The American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act, written by Rep. Levin, D-Dana Point was introduced to Congress in May.

In October, hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach. The exact cause remains under investigation.

"The latest oil spill off our coast was yet another reminder of the serious environmental and economic consequences of offshore oil and gas drilling activity," said Levin. "Our ocean, beaches, and businesses bear the brunt of that pollution, and it's time to put our coast ahead of the fossil fuel companies that profit from more drilling."

While no oiled wildlife had been located in San Diego County from the spill, tar balls -- which contain hazardous chemicals -- were found at the county's beaches.

"We must protect our beaches and bays from the risks associated with offshore drilling, and the action we took today is another step in our commitment to deliver clean, safe, and enjoyable beaches and waterways for you to enjoy,” said Chairman Fletcher.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials later said it may be closer to 25,000 gallons. No firm number has been determined yet.

"We are decarbonizing our region and creating a new generation of green jobs, but we cannot succeed in this transition if there is drilling off our coast, destroying our coastal ecosystem, and keeping our planet on the road to climate catastrophe," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. "We cannot fully succeed in this green jobs and clean energy transition without the full support of the federal government, which is why we are throwing our support behind this bill and urging Congress to take action."