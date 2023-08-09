Here's how to support blood cancer research this fall

Aiden Adedipe, 9, is sharing his cancer journey to bring light to a dark situation and encourage people to donate to blood cancer research

CALIFORNIA, USA — About 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Leukemia in 2023. That adds to the more than 400,000 living with or in remission right now.

Fourth grader Aiden Adedipe is among that community, his journey starting at only 2-years-old.

Aiden's mother, Adeola, says Aiden was sick for months and had bruises and swollen lymph nodes but doctors couldn't find the right treatment.

"His pediatrician that we had been with for years, she wouldn't look at me in my face, so I knew something was wrong," said Adedipe.

They were sent to the ICU that night where he was diagnosed with leukemia and given three days to live.

"Your whole life changes in like three seconds, your identity, your social status, financial status, all changes. It goes out the door," said Adedipe.

For the next three and half years he would fight the disease and prove the prognosis wrong.

"He went from three days to live, to the miracle baby, to cancer warrior and now leukemia advocate," said Adedipe. "We just kept him busy, always dancing and playing, and trying to be really entertaining in the hospital room because there's only so much you can do but he changed the narrative."

Now the healthy 9-year-old still loves to dance, rap, play basketball and football. He and his mother advocate for research and funding on the local and state level. Aiden wants to encourage others that might be in his situation.

"I want other people to know about surviving blood cancer," he said. "I think they can just not give up."

There's a way to support the efforts of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which aims to help children like Aiden. From now until Oct. 31, people can visit any of these popular mall restaurants in the Greater Sacramento area to make a donation. No purchase is required.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville

Hot Dog on A Stick

Pretzel Maker

TCBY

Mrs. Fields

Sunrise Mall

Pretzel Maker

Arden Fair Mall

Hot Dog on A Stick

Mrs. Fields

This is leading up to the society's Light the Night Walk on Nov. 4. If you would like to donate directly to LLS, you can do so here.

