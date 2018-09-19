As Black Lives Matter protesters shouted on one side the phrase "Stand-up, fight back," several dozen supporters of law enforcement made their voices heard shouting "All lives matter" outside the Sacramento Convention Center.

"These are peace officers. These are people that work for us, pay my taxes to have people defend our rights," said Stephen Long who is a friend of Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Long and his brother Matthew held-up a sign with a large photo of the slain Sacramento County Sheriffs Deputy. They said they knew him since they were all friends in high school.

"He was a good friend. He always wanted to help. Always looked out for people. Make sure everybody was treated fairly. He was a good guy," said Matthew Long.

Patti James-Bowers of Sacramento was there, too. Her sign read "Police Lives Matter." She said her two sons and daughter all serve in law enforcement and she was out there to support them.

"They risk their lives every day. And so, being a happy mother and proud mother, I'm out here," said James-Bowers.

However, not everyone here wanted to protest. At least one woman there wanted to be a peace maker.

Jenny Taylor was on the police side of the protest, but said everybody needs to come together as one.

"I'm here for love. All these negative signs, I'm not about. I'm looking them in the eyes and saying 'I love you' because you can't end a feud without shaking hands. And again, what we're doing isn't working," said Taylor.

And while few spoke peace, many stood in a stare down to get their side's point across. But in the end, peace prevailed for now.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV