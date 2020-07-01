PLACERVILLE, Calif — It is something that every business owner dreads witnessing — someone breaking into their establishment. Unfortunately for Emily Burns, that was the case at non-profit New Beginnings.

Burns told ABC10 that over the weekend, an intruder broke into New Beginnings Thrift Shop and stole tons of gift certificates. New Beginnings is a small non-profit that focuses on helping people readjust to life after leaving prison.

“I was upset. I was angry. I felt hurt. I felt violated,” Burns told ABC10. “Like the trust in this neighborhood had been damaged."

Burns said that because of the organization’s size, “anything that causes damages and loss in any way is directly affecting the people that we are serving.”

Fortunately, everything was caught on the surveillance camera.

Although the suspect caused a lot of frustration and disappointment, the one thing he didn't take away from this organization is their strength.

“Sometimes, when you do the right thing, adversity comes your way,” Burns said. “We want to be a good example to the people that we serve, that we can move past this.”

The good news is that Gold Hill Glass, a Cameron Park glass company, has stepped up and agreed to replace the door for free, Burns said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has yet to name a suspect in the burglary. Still, Burns has a message for the burglar.

“If they're watching, we want them to know that we forgive them,” Burns said. “We really hope that their heart changes and that they will learn from this.”

