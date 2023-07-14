Stockton Unified looking to fill dozens of vacancies weeks ahead of new school year

The district is offering signing bonuses as high as $10,000

STOCKTON, Calif. — With just weeks to go until more than 40,000 students take their seats in classrooms at Stockton's largest school district, officials with the Stockton Unified School District are scrambling to fill dozens of vacancies across the district's 55 schools.

They're hiring for 137 positions, including dozens of openings for teachers.

“There is a shortage across the state," said Melinda Meza, the district's Director of Communications. "Stockton Unified is offering great incentives, bonuses and benefits that show teachers we care."

According to the district, more than 100 teachers resigned following the 2022-2023 school year. The surge in resignations came as the nation dealt with a teacher shortage.

With dozens of vacancies left and just 20 days to fill them, the district is offering signing bonuses between $7,000 and $10,000. They are also hosting a job fair on July 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Flora Arca Matra School.

Classes for Stockton Unified resume on Aug. 3.

“We know that those who see our students at sites and in the classrooms have the greatest impact," Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez said in a statement. "We strive to bring quality staff in order to bring world-class education for our students."

