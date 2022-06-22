Suspect arrested in Tracy Pescadero Park attack

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police say attempted murder charges are pending for a suspect in connection with an attack on Monday at Tracy park.
Officials say the attack happened at El Pescadero Park and left a 32-year-old hospitalized in critical condition.
It was the second assault at the park in just three weeks. Police say 27-year-old Deandre Goodman was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and booked into jail.
Goodman was allegedly apprehended at a Motel 6 with two pounds of methamphetamine and firearms.
Also as a result of the raid on the Motel 6, police called in Code Enforcement officials for assistance because of the condition of the motel rooms.