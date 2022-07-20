Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore bowing alley shooting at Lathrop home

One person died and two were injured after a fight led to a shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore Saturday, police say.

LATHROP, Calif. — The man accused of a triple shooting that left one person dead at a Livermore bowling alley Saturday was arrested in San Joaquin County, officials with the Livermore Police Department said.

Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested in Lathrop around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder.

The charge stems from a triple shooting at the Granada Bowling Alley in Livermore that killed 28-year-old Antonio Vargas and left two others hurt Saturday night.

Authorities said an argument led to a fight that ended in the deadly shooting in the bowling alley's bar area.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the Lathrop Police Department reportedly helped Livermore Police serve a search warrant at the home early Saturday morning after investigators learned that Garcia was at the home.

According to a Facebook post by the Livermore Police Department, the case has now been handed to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

