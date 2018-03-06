A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 4 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 7300 block of Dave Street.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male who said he believed his wife and children were inside a nearby residence. Officials then approached the residence in question, where they saw a man with a gun in his hand in the front yard.

Two deputies, who were fearing for their safety, shot their guns at the man, hitting him once in the arm. The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Sacramento man, was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The deputies involved are both 4-year veterans of the Sheriff’s Department. They have been both placed on administrative leave per standard policy.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

