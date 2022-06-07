Suspect arrested after ramming police car, crashing during Ripon Police chase

While a patrol car, a parked car and a roundabout were allegedly hit by the suspect during the police case, no injuries were reported.

RIPON, Calif. — A police chase in Ripon ended in an arrest late Friday night after the driver of a stolen car rammed a police unit and crashed into a parked car and a roundabout, Ripon Police officials said in a Facebook post.

At around 10:55 p.m. Friday, police in Ripon received an alert regarding a stolen car from a license plate reader system. Police dispatchers watched the car via city cameras traveling eastbound on Main Street near Wilma Avenue.

An officer responded to the area and found the stolen car near Locust Avenue. The officer allegedly tried to stop the car which fled, starting a chase.

Officers say they attempted a stop on the car again after it came to a stop at the end of Garrison Way. The car then made a turn and rammed a police unit before driving away from the area, according to police.

The driver of the car eventually crashed into a roundabout on Doak Boulevard and Vera Avenue and crashed into a parked car in the area, officers said.

The passenger of the car was detained immediately after it came to a stop, but the driver allegedly ran away. A police air unit found the driver of the car in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Emily Lane.

Officers on the ground responded to the home and arrested the driver, identified as Jean Marie Tanguileg.

Tanguileg was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evasion, resisting arrest and driving without a license. Police said she had an outstanding warrant at the time of the arrest.

No injuries were reported during the police chase.

