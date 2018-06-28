A Fairfield man, apparently upset his friend wasn’t going to be released from jail, has found himself behind bars.

Authorities say 26-year-old Dominic Colbert was attempting to bail out his friend at the Solano County Jail, Tuesday morning. After being told that his friend would not be released, authorities say Colbert became irate and started vandalizing a telephone outside of the jail.

Colbert is then accused of firing several rounds from a .40 caliber handgun at the rolling doors outside of the jail’s release door, according to the report. After firing the shots, Colbert took off and got into a pursuit with police officers. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle and attempting to run away on foot.

Inside Colbert’s wrecked vehicle investigators found the handgun with an empty magazine and the slide locked back, as if it had just been fired. Shell casings found at the jail were linked back to the gun found in Colbert’s vehicle.

Colbert was booked into the jail where he is being held on $800,000 bond.

