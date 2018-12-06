Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the South Lake Tahoe neighborhood.

Police were called out to a shooting in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene, they found 62-year-old Gregory Mitchoff lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mitchoff was transported from the scene to Barton Hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police say. No other information on the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the South Lake Police Department at 530-542-6100.

