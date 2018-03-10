A suspect who stole a Sacramento County probation vehicle remains on the run after eluding officers, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tell ABC10 that 40-year-old Larry Brookshire, who was subject of a post release supervision, was being arrested on a felony no-bail warrant around 11:45 a.m.

Shortly after being put in the backseat of a probation vehicle, police say Brookfield managed to maneuver himself into the front seat and took off. Officers found the SUV abandoned in the 3200 block of Truxel Road. Witnesses told police that they saw Brookfield running away to the north.

Two elementary schools near where the SUV was found were briefly put on lockdown while officers searched for Brookfield. He was not found, and the lockdowns have since been lifted.

Brookfield is described as an African American male, approximately 5’8” tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Police say Brookfield was handcuffed when he stole the vehicle and he may still be wearing them.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

