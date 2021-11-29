CHP identifies suspect in wrong-way crash that killed 4 members of a North Highlands family

California Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Michael Scott Kelley of Antelope had a previous conviction for driving under the influence.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — More than a week after four of five family members were killed in a wrong-way crash along I-80 in the Sierra, California Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Michael Scott Kelley of Antelope is the driver responsible.

The CHP says Kelly is being charged murder, driving under the influence causing injury and violation of a DUI probation stemming from a past conviction.

CHP officers who responded to the scene of the crash in Nevada County on Nov. 20 said there were indications at the time that the driver behind the Jeep was under the influence of alcohol.

Two adult parents and two children were killed in the vehicle collision, with the sole surviving Montano family member being four-year-old Julian Montano.

Kelley is still in the hospital after suffering injuries from the accident, according to California Highway Patrol.

Julian Montano's uncle Anthony Gonzalez told ABC10 that he and his wife Michelle Gonzales plan to adopt the boy.

